Harry is near from ‘violent takedowns’ against the Queen

Harry is near from ‘violent takedowns’ against the Queen

  • Prince Harry causes major frenzy.
  • His strikes against the Queen ‘may still be incoming.’
  • He is not backing down from taking down the rest of the Firm.
Prince Harry causes major frenzy amid fears that his strikes against the Queen ‘may still be incoming’ considering he is not backing down from taking down the rest of the Firm.

According to a News.com article, this accusation was made by Royal author Tom Bower.

Prince Harry “seemed willing to betray every value he formerly held dear,” he said in his opening statement.

“No one realized how his hostility had grown during his conversations with John Moehringer, the ghostwriter of his memoirs,” Mr. Bower pointed out.

Harry would be required to divulge personal information and make emotional confessions to Moehringer in order to receive the estimated $20 million advance. These would make amends with his loved ones and friends.

