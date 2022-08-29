Harry, Meghan’s Scotland tour cause ‘awkward family tensions’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be unlikely to meet with the Queen at Balmoral.

Royal expert Phil Dampier believes the family rift is getting worse, not better.

The pair have a busy schedule and likely won’t be able to squeeze in a visit.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s separation from the Royal family grows.

According to a royal expert, the Queen agreeing to meet with the pair would be surprising,’ particularly given the unrest around Meghan’s podcast and Harry’s planned tell-all biography.

During an interview with the Daily Mail, Phil Dampier stated,

“I would be very surprised if Harry and Meghan visit the Queen at Balmoral.”

“They have ongoing issues about their security travelling around the country, though obviously, they would be secure within the Castle grounds,” he added.

Meghan and Harry, according to the insider, “have a busy schedule anyway and would find it difficult to squeeze in.” Above all, I don’t get the idea that there is much goodwill on both sides right now.

“Prince Charles is up in Scotland at the moment, as are other royals, and under normal circumstances, Harry would want to see his father as well as his grandmother,” he continued. “But these are not normal times and I fear the family rift is getting worse, not better. Meghan didn’t help with her recent podcast in which she made veiled criticisms of the royal family. And of course, Harry’s book is hanging over the family like a bad smell.” “All the time the royals don’t know what he will say in his book they will be wary of him,” he added.

