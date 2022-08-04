Harry served as Meghan Markle’s “platform” to remove the stigma of “minor actress”

Prince Harry is completely smitten with Meghan Markle, since their first date.

Judy uses the novel by author Tom Bower to depict Meghan in an opinion post.

With mental suffering and self-doubt, charming Prince Hal had no chance.

According to Judy Finnigan, the former Suits actress served as a mother figure for the Duke of Sussex, who throughout his youth lacked a consistent and loving presence.

“Bower’s narrative of how he fell deeply in love with Meghan made my heart sink. She was so unlike from his prior girlfriends: tough, completely confident, and harboring no reservations about her self-worth.

He lost his cherished mother in a terrible tragedy, and he was already aware that his only sibling came before him in the hierarchy of importance.

He grew up without a love anchor, the expert continued. In order to give Charles the roots to tie him to a strong sense of himself, William had to be too youthful and self-centered.

Meghan was searching for a “platform” to launch her philanthropic career at the same time.

“Her PR team and attorneys had no doubt that this supporting actress in the obscure cable TV series Suits wanted to make it famous. She would pursue popularity through philanthropy if her acting wasn’t quite up to par to make her a star. She would be a feminist icon and a global symbol of compassion, just like her heroes Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton,” Judy continued.

She didn’t have a large enough platform to start from, which was the issue. The start of their romance was then hinted at when Harry arrived.

