Harry Styles and cast of ‘My Policeman’ receive TIFF Tribute Award

My Policeman will premiere globally at the Toronto International Film Festival – IMDb

Harry Styles and crew received TIFF Tribute Award for Performance.

This is the first time in history that the award went to the complete crew.

My Policeman will make its global premiere during the festival.

The fourth annual TIFF Tribute Awards presented the TIFF Tribute Award for Performance to Harry Styles and the full cast of My Policeman.

The Toronto International Film Festival has announced that Styles, Emma Corrin, Gina McKee, Linus Roache, David Dawson, and Rupert Everett will receive the prestigious prize on September 11 at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel during the 47th annual Toronto International Film Festival.

For the first time in the history of TIFF’s annual gala, the award went to a group rather than a single artist.

Michael Grandage’s My Policeman will also make its global premiere during this year’s festival, as previously announced.

“When your film shifts through time and across fluid boundaries of love and desire, you need a cast that can embody those nuances in every gesture,” said TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey.

“Styles, Corrin and Dawson deliver beautiful, mirrored performances with Linus Roache, Gina McKee and Rupert Everett.”

My Policeman, an adaptation of Bethan Roberts’ award-winning novel of the same name, will premiere in cinemas on October 21 and on Amazon Prime Video on November 4.