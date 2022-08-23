Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde discuss relationship-related abuse

Harry Styles Olivia Wilde have been in a relationship since she cast him in her upcoming psychological thriller film Don’t Worry Darling

they addressed online bullying and “poison negativity” over their relationship.

Despite tabloid stories and paparazzi photographs, the couple had previously kept specifics of their relationship private.

Advertisement

British musician Harry Styles, 28, and American actress and director Olivia Wilde, 38, have been in a relationship since she cast him in her upcoming psychological thriller film Don’t Worry Darling, which also stars Florence Pugh.

In a new interview, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde addressed online bullying and “poison negativity” over their relationship.

Since she cast him in her upcoming psychological thriller film, Don’t Worry Darling, the 28-year-old ex-One Direction star has been seeing the 38-year-old actress and director Wilde..

Despite tabloid stories and paparazzi photographs, the couple had previously kept specifics of their relationship private. However, they have now both spoken to Rolling Stone magazine for a cover piece on Styles titled: How Harry Styles Became the World’s Most Wanted Man.

The British singer and musician is now on tour in the United States through March 2023, and his third album Harry’s House was just nominated for the prestigious Mercury Prize in the United Kingdom.

After tremendous success with One Direction, he is now one of the world’s biggest music stars in his own right, with a massive fanbase – a small portion of which has been known to write abusive comments about those he has dated.

Advertisement

Speaking to Rolling Stone about social media, Styles described Twitter as “a s***storm of people trying to be awful to people” and told the publication that even with the boundaries he has set between his public and private lives, sometimes “other people blur the lines for you”.

Addressing the pressure his fame places on relationships, he said: “Can you imagine going on a second date with someone and being like, ‘OK, there’s this corner of the thing, and they’re going to say this, and it’s going to be really crazy, and they’re going to be really mean, and it’s not real… but anyway, what do you want to eat?’

Also Read