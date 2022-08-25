Harry Styles clarifies rumours about his baldness in recent interview

Harry Styles clarifies rumours about his baldness in a recent interview.

Harry denied rumours that he wears a hairpiece and is bald.

He learned about the rumour from his longtime friend and working partner Tom Hull

The artist told Rolling Stone that he learned about the rumour from his longtime friend and working partner Tom Hull and added, “He’s utterly obsessed with it.”

The As It Was hitmaker admitted, “He won’t stop sending me messages about people trying to figure out if I’m bald.

According to Insider, a “blind item uploaded to Instagram’s gossip collector DeuxMoi” was the catalyst for an online conspiracy idea.

Styles allegedly wore a toupee that could only be seen with a “good eye,” but the singer “never took it off or cleaned it enough.”

The singer-actor did, however, clarify to the publication that his hair is “genuine” and he is not “bald.”

The 28-year-old asked, “What is it with baldness? It skips a generation or something, right? the crooner continued. If your grandad is bald, would you follow suit? Well, fingers crossed. At least my grandpa wasn’t bald.

Styles is one of the most prominent contenders for the VMAs, which will be shown on Sunday, in the meanwhile.

