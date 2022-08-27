Harry Styles confirms new dates for Europe 2023 shows

Harry Styles, a musical legend, has added additional dates to his ‘Love On Tour’ tour

Harry Styles, a musical legend, has added additional dates to his ‘Love On Tour’ tour for 2023 in response to demand.

Following a sold-out concert at Wembley Stadium in June, the As It Was singer, 28, has added more UK and European dates, including two nights there.

The Watermelon Sugar singer is currently on tour with his third solo album Harry’s House, and playing multi-night residencies across North America.

Two additional shows have been added to that series of dates: on October 3 in Austin at the Moody Center and on October 15 in Chicago at the United Center. A subsequent South American tour has also added extra performances in Lima, Peru on November 29 and So Paulo, Brazil on December 13 as well.

Before beginning the recently announced UK and European tour in Horsens, Denmark on May 13, Styles will go to Australia and New Zealand in the early months of 2023.

