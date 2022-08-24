Harry Styles opens up about his upcoming film My Policeman

Harry Styles’ acting schedule is jam-packed this year owing to his appearances in the blockbuster movies My Policeman and Don’t Worry, Darling. both movies have previously had their trailers released.

Styles, who is presently enjoying the success of his new album Harry House, spoke candidly about his acting endeavors in an interview with Rolling Stone.

Styles, who will be seen playing a gay police officer in the 1950s-set movie My Policeman, spoke out about how the movie’s sex scenes will differ from other movies’ depictions of gay sex.

Harry insisted that after reading the script by Oscar-nominated author Ron Nyswaner, he was drawn to the role.

He said, “It’s not like ‘This is a gay story about these guys being gay.’ It’s about love and about wasted time to me.”

With so much of the attention being garnered by his intimate scenes, the actor also addressed the same and added, “So much of gay sex in film is two guys going at it, and it kind of removes the tenderness from it. There will be, I would imagine, some people who watch it who were very much alive during this time when it was illegal to be gay, and [Michael] wanted to show that it’s tender and loving and sensitive”, via The Rolling Stone.