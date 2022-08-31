Harry Styles responded when a fan threw chicken nugget on stage

Harry Styles is known to engage the audience in conversation at every concert

Harry Styles, who won Album of the Year at the MTV Video Music Awards 2022, was unable to attend the ceremony because he was scheduled to perform at Madison Square Garden as part of his ongoing Love On Tour. Styles is known to engage the audience in conversation at every concert, and he recently paused his performance to eat chicken nuggets.

Pausing his concert in between after a fan pelted chicken nuggets on stage, Harry asked the audience, “Who threw the chicken nugget?” while holding the cold piece of meat. After another nugget landed on stage, Harry said, “It’s another chicken nugget!” When the crowd began asking him to eat it, Styles explained, “I don’t eat chicken, sorry! I don’t eat meat.”

Later getting into a conversation with fans, Harry added, “First of all. This is cold. And I’m assuming very old.” He then went on to ask the audience if they wanted the nugget back. After hearing an affirmative response from them, he added, “Why? Because! Don’t eat it” and chucked it back into the crowd. He then exclaimed, “Now it’s on the floor. Don’t go looking for it, we’ll get you another nugget.

From giving dating advice to performing gender reveals for couples, Harry’s interactions with fans on the Love On Tour have made headlines. In the interim, the singer’s acting endeavours have also made headlines. This year, Styles will appear in two notable films, including My Policeman and Don’t Worry, Darling.

