Harry Styles starrer ‘My Policeman’ will release in theaters on Oct. 21

Harry Styles starring film “My Policeman” will hit theatres on October 21. On November 4, it will make its Amazon Prime Video debut.

At the fourth annual TIFF Tribute Awards, pop icon Harry and the full cast of My Policeman will receive the TIFF Tribute Award for Performance.

The ensemble cast of My Policeman, which includes Styles, Emma Corrin, Gina McKee, Linus Roache, David Dawson, and Rupert Everett, will receive the illustrious award at the 47th annual Toronto International Film Festival on September 11 at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel, according to the announcement from the festival.

The world premiere of My Policeman, directed by Michael Grandage, will also take place during the festival this year, as was previously reported.

According to TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey, “you need a cast that can express those nuances in every gesture when your picture shifts through time and across fluid limits of love and desire.”

Linus Roache, Gina McKee, and Rupert Everett all provide lovely, mirrored performances alongside Styles, Corrin, and Dawson.

My Policeman, a movie based on the same-titled, award-winning book by Bethan Roberts, will debut in cinemas on October 21 and on Amazon Prime Video on November 4.