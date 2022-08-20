Harry, who is “homesick,” will never leave Meghan behind

Prince Harry vows never to abandon Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex would always put his family above his royal heritage.

They were “more devoted than ever.

Advertisement

Prince Harry has vowed never to abandon Meghan Markle and his children to live in the UK.

According to an insider speaking exclusively to Heat magazine, the Duke of Sussex would always put his family above his royal heritage.

They stated to the publication that they were “more devoted than ever” to staying in America for the long haul.

“Even though Harry occasionally experiences homesickness, he has no intention of leaving his wonderful new life anytime soon.

According to the insider, “He has the family he’s always wanted, a career that provides him with financial security and the possibility to “service” in the way he sees fit, plus he has this great opportunity to widen his horizons with his soulmate.

In order to live a quiet life with wife Meghan, Prince Harry left his father and brother behind in London in 2020. Archie and Lilibet’s parents now reside in California with the family.

Advertisement

Also Read Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all alone in a concrete wilderness People have apparently been "turning away." There is a "concrete jungle" of...