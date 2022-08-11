Harry’s happiness isn’t being made by Meghan Markle

Prince Harry might start to miss the UK, a royal expert predicts.

Prince Harry does not appear to be “happy”

It is with and without Meghan Markle.

Advertisement

Over time, Prince Harry might start to miss the UK, a royal expert predicts.

Richard Palmer thinks that during his recent public appearances, both with and without Meghan Markle, Prince Harry has not appeared to be “happy.”

Harry will likely start to miss the UK more and more over time, Mr. Palmer predicted in a statement to broadcaster Pandora Forsyth.

They [Meghan and Harry] don’t seem to be that pleased when they are out in public, he continued.

Harry and Meghan “seem to be going down this really, sort of, serious way” following their UN speech on Nelson Mandela.

“Everything always has a political meaning,” she continued.

Advertisement

After her kids go off to school, Meghan is rumored to run for office in the US, according to widespread speculation.

Tom Bower, the author, previously stated: “I think she’d quite like a political position, I think she’ll wait to see her children into school, she’ll construct the foundations for it.

There have been worse people who have served as congresswomen, so there’s a high chance. However, she is a very attractive woman, she is spunky, and she has her causes, like parental rights.