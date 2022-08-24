Has Ananya Panday judge Vijay Deverakonda for ‘Arjun Reddy’?

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda have different opinions.

She claimed that she didn’t enjoy the film ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Ananya and Vijay are now quite busy in promotions of ‘Liger.’

Ananya Panday claims that she and Vijay Deverakonda, who she co-stars with in the upcoming movie Liger, have divergent opinions on the controversial movie Arjun Reddy.

According to Sources, Ananya claimed that she didn’t enjoy the film and thought Vijay’s portrayal was chivalrous despite the fact that she didn’t condemn him for it.

In a Liger promotional event, Ananya mentioned Vijay’s prior movie Arjun Reddy “I hold Vijay in the same regard as Arjun Reddy. We portray a different version of ourselves on screen because we are actors. It’s not necessary for us to hold the same beliefs as the characters we portray in films. I didn’t really have that connection with him because he has always treated me with the utmost respect when we first met.”

She also discussed Vijay’s opinions regarding her dislike of the character “He has been quite understanding of the viewpoint I had on the movie. He just happens to be the type of person who enjoys discussions and arguments. I never experienced any of that tension.”

In order to promote their upcoming action movie, Liger, which is Vijay’s Bollywood debut, Ananya and Vijay are now quite busy. On August 25, the movie is set to open in theatres.

