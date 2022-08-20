Has Kartik Aryan’s cost raised after success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2?

Kartik Aryan wants ‘Shehzada’ to be his next big release.

The film is a remake of Telugu drama ‘Ala Vaikunthapuramaloo.’

Allu Arjun’s Hindi dubbed version of this drama has been put on hold.

Kartik Aryan has found his direction to the highest point of the hit-creator stepping stool with a few achievement radiating brilliantly in his very long term vocation.

At the point when Bollywood greatest were falling flat in the cinematic world, he figured out how to pull off a ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, which set the sales registers ringing out loud in the cinema world.

However, seems like this achievement has gone to his head. In the event that a news entrance is to be accepted, Kartik is acting expensive with producers. As per late morning, the entertainer feels that his fame made ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ a triumph and subsequently he is requesting a gigantic charge to new any producer coming to him with another venture.

The report additionally expressed that Kartik keeps up with he has not climbed his charges after ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’. Add to that, a source told the news entryway that Kartik is encouraging the creators of ‘Freddy’ to select an OTT discharge as he feels that the film might influence his film industry fame after the pattern set by Anees Bazmee’s shock satire.

The entertainer apparently needs ‘Shehzada’, to be his next large dramatic delivery. This film is a redo of Allu Arjun’s hit Telugu show ‘Ala Vaikunthapuramaloo’, which delivered in 2020.

ETimes had only announced how Allu Aravind, maker of ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’, halted the arrival of the film’s Hindi named rendition subsequent to driving maker Sajid Nadiadwala and driving wholesaler Anil Thadani (Raveena Tandon’s significant other) interceded.

The arrival of the Hindi named variant of this Allu Arjun starrer has been required to be postponed while Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon starrer ‘Shehzada’ is preparing for discharge in 2023. Aside from this, Kartik Aaryan likewise has ‘Skipper America’ and ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ ready to go.

