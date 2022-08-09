Hasan Ahmed and Sunita Marshall are both very interesting people, and the way they make a perfect pair is really amazing and captivating.

Hassan Ahmed is a Muslim guy, and Sunita Marshall is a Christian.

Both of them have recently spoken out about the faith of their children.

Advertisement

Hasan Ahmed and Sunita Marshall are both very interesting people, and the way they make a perfect pair is really amazing and captivating. Hassan Ahmed is a Muslim guy, and Sunita Marshall is a Christian. Both of them have recently spoken out about the faith of their children. They wanted to know a lot of things, like what religion their kids follow. Are they practising Muslims or Christians?

Ahsan Khan’s show Time Out with Ahsan Khan was a great place to see them. There, she was very clear about what was going on. Sunita said that they knew their children would be Muslim even before they were born, and there is no doubt that their children are practising Muslims.

We can’t get enough of this couple and how well they get along. The whole episode is really interesting, so we think you should all watch it. Here’s a link to the whole show. Let’s both watch it.