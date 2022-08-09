Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hasan Ahmed and Sunita Marshall kept their children’s faith a secret.

Hasan Ahmed and Sunita Marshall kept their children’s faith a secret.

Articles
Advertisement
Hasan Ahmed and Sunita Marshall kept their children’s faith a secret.

Hasan Ahmed and Sunita Marshall kept their children’s faith a secret.

Advertisement
  • Hasan Ahmed and Sunita Marshall are both very interesting people, and the way they make a perfect pair is really amazing and captivating.
  • Hassan Ahmed is a Muslim guy, and Sunita Marshall is a Christian.
  • Both of them have recently spoken out about the faith of their children.
Advertisement

Hasan Ahmed and Sunita Marshall are both very interesting people, and the way they make a perfect pair is really amazing and captivating. Hassan Ahmed is a Muslim guy, and Sunita Marshall is a Christian. Both of them have recently spoken out about the faith of their children. They wanted to know a lot of things, like what religion their kids follow. Are they practising Muslims or Christians?

Ahsan Khan’s show Time Out with Ahsan Khan was a great place to see them. There, she was very clear about what was going on. Sunita said that they knew their children would be Muslim even before they were born, and there is no doubt that their children are practising Muslims.

We can’t get enough of this couple and how well they get along. The whole episode is really interesting, so we think you should all watch it. Here’s a link to the whole show. Let’s both watch it.

Also Read

Do you know the age difference between Sunita Marshall and Hasan Ahmed?
Do you know the age difference between Sunita Marshall and Hasan Ahmed?

Fans were surprised to know the age difference between actor Hasan Ahmed...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story