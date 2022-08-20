Hassan Ali wishes wedding anniversary to his wife with beautiful surprise

BOL News wishes Pakistan cricket’s shining star Hassan Ali Happy Birthday!!
PCB wishes Hassan a happy birthday. He was named Player of the...
Hassan Ali is a well-known fast bowler from Pakistan, who has been a member of his country’s team for a long time. Hassan Ali has won numerous honours, including ODI Player of the Year 2018 by PCB, ICC ODI Emerging Player 2017, and ICC World ODI XI 2017. Samia, an Indian national, is the wife of Hassan Ali.
Hassan Ali just posted a message on his official Instagram account to wish his wife a happy anniversary as they are now celebrating it. Hassan shared a heartwarming movie along with some exquisite old photos.
He wrote “You mean the world to me! Happy Wedding Anniversary my love,” along with a video of their weeding pictures.
Have a look:
On the other hand, Samiya Hassan Ai shared a lovely video of the gift she received from Hassan on her official Instagram account. A stunning bouquet and a diamond ring by “Hanif Jewelers” are shown in the film.
