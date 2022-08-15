Hemkunt Foundation: Ranveer Singh became the Ambassador

Hemkunt Foundation announced taking in Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh as their Goodwill Ambassador.

He will be closely associated with the HF Gurukul – India’s largest not-for-profit skill development center.

Ranveer Singh never neglects to leave every one of his fans paralyzed with anything that he does. Today as well, he snatched the spotlight for his new pursuit.

Advertisement

Hemkunt Foundation today reported taking in Bollywood hotshot and youth symbol, Ranveer Singh as their Goodwill Ambassador.

Hemkunt Foundation is persistently working for the upliftment of the oppressed areas of society with training, expertise advancement, admittance to vocation, and medical services support.

It plays had a critical impact during the pandemic and in the existences of underestimated networks to break the generational destitution cycle.

Ranveer Singh’s affiliation is a forward-moving step that way. As a young symbol and a person who feels enthusiastically about schooling and rewarding society, Ranveer will energize and engage the young people of India to take a functioning part in aiding the oppressed.

He will be firmly connected with the reasonable improvement of HF Gurukul – India’s biggest not-for-benefit ability advancement focus.

Discussing his inspirations driving joining the establishment, Ranveer Singh said, “Education is the only solution to eradicate generational poverty and unemployment. It is disheartening to see that a large segment of the population do not have access to it and I want to do my bit to help as many people of my country as possible.

Advertisement

Hence, I am glad to join hands with Hemkunt Foundation and Harteerath Singh to provide equal access to education and employment opportunities for all. I hope, with this association, we can positively impact the lives of children from marginalized communities.”

“We are extremely grateful to have Ranveer Singh join the Hemkunt Foundation family. He is the perfect embodiment of our values of striving to give back to society.

His passion and commitment to education are worth applauding. I am certain together we’ll be able to create tangible on-ground impact in the society.” said Harteerath Singh, Director of Hemkunt Foundation.

Hemkunt Foundation has affected more than 50k lives with instruction up to this point. With Hemkunt Foundation Gurukul, spread across 25 sections of land in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, it intends to additionally confer ability preparing to 1000 understudies consistently.

The goal of the school is to prepare the understudies to be industry-prepared by leading industry/work explicit preparation modules.

Also Read Neetu Kapoor with daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, see pics Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is an avid user of Instagram. Recently shared a...

Advertisement