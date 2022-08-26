Here is a list of top 10 movies of Sylvester Stallone

Sylvester has been in the film industry for a40 years.

He is also a producer.

He is famous for his action films.

When discussing legendary Hollywood actors, Sylvester Stallone undoubtedly comes up. Stallone has been one of the most prominent Hollywood movie stars with devoted followers throughout the world for decades.

This dark-haired American actor has almost 40 years of experience. He’s also produced and directed Hollywood hits in addition to acting in oldies. Everyone thinks about Rocky when they think of Stallone’s Hollywood highs. Fans adored Stallone’s ’80s rivalry with Arnold Schwarzenegger. Stallone has a superb action filmography.

From Rambo and Rocky to Guardians of the Galaxy, here are the ten best films (in order) starring Sylvester Stallone.

Rocky (1976)

Rocky was one of Stallone’s most popular works. In fact, no one knew who he was until Rocky was released. As the film that launched Stallone’s career, it is fair that this critically acclaimed film is at the top of the list. This 1976 film is about an impoverished Philadelphia boxer who was given the opportunity to become a world champion. This has to be one of the most motivating sports dramas and one of the best Sylvester Stallone films.

First Blood (1982)

First Blood is another critically regarded Stallone film. With the iconic role of former Green Beret John Rambo, this film is a riveting thriller-action picture. Watch this film from 1982 for Stallone’s impressive performance.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

Stallone portrays Stakar Ogord, also known as Starhawk, in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. This legendary superhero film is enhanced by Stallone’s participation. You must watch the film to experience an action-packed and humorous intergalactic adventure.

Creed (2015)

This American sports drama directed by Ryan Coogler and starring Sylvester Stallone is another film you should watch. In the part of Rocky Balboa, Sylvester was adored by the audience. Stallone earned the National Board of Review Award for Best Supporting Actor, the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor, and the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for his stunning performance. He was also nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Rocky II (1979)

Rocky, which earned an Academy Award for Best Picture, was followed in 1979 by Rocky II, which again received fan acclaim and numerous accolades, including an Academy Award.

1980 People’s Choice Award for Favorite Film.

Creed II (2018)

Creed II, the sequel to Creed I, is a must-see Sylvester Stallone film from 2018. It was directed by Steven Caple Jr. and stars Sylvester Stallone. In addition to appearing in the picture, Stallone also contributed to the screenplay.

Rocky Balboa (2006)

Stallone authored and directed this American sports drama from 2006. As the sequel to Rocky V (1990), this Stallone film was unquestionably one of his finest.

Rambo (2008)

Even after twenty years, when Stallone returned to the role of John Rambo, he captivated audiences. Watch this film to observe how effortlessly this action hero returns to form.

Cop Land (1997)

Cop Land is another overlooked but excellent action picture starring Sylvester Stallone. Stallone, Robert De Niro, and Ray Liotta all deliver outstanding performances in this crime drama.

Rocky IV (1985)

When viewing films starring Sylvester Stallone, Rocky IV should not be missed. In this legendary film, Stallone’s character fights a Russian opponent named Ivan Drago.

