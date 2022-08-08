Here is what was written on Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas’ veil

Teresa Giudice tied the knot with Luis Ruelas over the weekend.

The couple said their “I dos” at the Park Chateau Estate in East Brunswick, NJ.

She looked stunning in a wedding gown designed by Mark Zunino.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice sealed the deal with Luis Ruelas over the course of the end of the week in an extravagant function.

The couple said their “I dos” at the Park Chateau Estate in East Brunswick, NJ, with family, companions and co-stars in participation. Giudice looked dazzling in a wedding outfit planned by Mark Zunino with agorgeous veil.

Teresa likewise wore a custom precious stone headband by Bridal Styles Couture and a cloak by Bridal Reflections which as detailed by Page Six was weaved to match the tattoo she got to pay tribute to her late mother, Antonia Gorga, who died in March 2017.

One more detail from Teresa’s dress that grabbed everybody’s eye turned out to be her ravishing cover.

As indicated by Page Six, the train for Giudice’s dress was north of 100 inches long and comprised of gem and pearl specifying.

The shroud was planned solely for her with three enormous hearts and the Italian expression that read, “Sempre Insieme’ which signifies “Always Together.”

Planner Mark Zunino additionally educated Page Six regarding the meaning of three hearts on her cover and expressed that since in Teresa’s life everything occurs in threes.

The creator further let the entrance know that it was “designed to help inspire a fantastic future filled with ‘love, love, love’ which Teresa always says!”

At the wedding service, Teresa’s bridesmaids were her co-stars Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin as well as little girls Gia, 21, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 12. Giudice and Ruelas got participated in October 2021, one year after she concluded her separation from ex Joe Giudice.

