Hina Khan writes a touching letter to her mother on her birthday.

Hina Khan is a well-known actress in the show business. She became well-known after her first show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and people still remember her role as Akshara. She is a fashion icon in the TV industry, and her great sense of style never fails to impress her fans. Hina is very active on social media, and she keeps her fans up to date on her personal and professional lives from time to time.

Speaking of which, Hina’s mother Ruqsana’s birthday is on August 23. On the special day, the actress from the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai posted a cute picture and a touching note. On the note: “Do jahan kam hai meri maa ke aagey… Kya likhun mai meri maa ke aagey… Jaise haath pakadke chalna sikhaya tha mujhe… Waise haath thaame chalungi mai tere aagey… Forever…. Happy Birthday Ruqsana Aslam Khan… She likes it this way “.

Hina Khan is about to play the role of Radhika Shroff, a strong police officer, in Adeeb Rais’ new series “Seven One.” Hina told IANS, “It was a lot of fun to play a police officer. The approach was as real as it could be, and the places were real, too. I wasn’t wearing any makeup and didn’t have to spend much time thinking about what to wear or how I look. Because I played the part as if I were a real cop. I also think actors soak up information like sponges.”

