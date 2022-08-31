Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hira Mani crosses 7 million followers on Instagram, ‘I love you all’

Hira Mani crosses 7 million followers on Instagram, ‘I love you all’

Articles
Advertisement
Hira Mani crosses 7 million followers on Instagram, ‘I love you all’

Hira Mani, a stunning Pakistani superstar and the ultimate superwoman in the world of glitz and glamour, is someone we frequently look up to when it comes to glamming up.

Advertisement

Hira Mani, a stunning Pakistani superstar and the ultimate superwoman in the world of glitz and glamour, is someone we frequently look up to when it comes to glamming up.

Also Read

Hira Mani funny video goes ‘viral’
Hira Mani funny video goes ‘viral’

Hira Mani is a Lollywood actress. She has outstanding acting skills and...

Hira Mani’s Instagram followers have surpassed seven million due to the lively response. The actress announced the good news while posting a video of her performance at a concert in London.

“Bohat bohat shukriya 7 million followers hougaye ajj mujeu Pata hai 7 billion log jo instagram nahi use kertey woh bhe mujhse piyar kertey hain I love you all app hain tou main hun … mere taraf se app sub ko bohat piyar [Thank you so much as I achieved 7 million followers today. I know the 7 billion people not using Instagram also loeve me. I love you all as what I am is because of your]”.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Hira Mani (@hiramaniofficial)

The 32-year-old achieved unheard-of recognition because to her flawless performance in popular dramas like Do Bol, Sun Yara, and Meray Paas Tum Ho.

She maintains her connections with her followers on social media by posting pictures and videos of her regular activities. Hina frequently entertains her Instagram followers with images that range from glitzy photo shoots to amusing videos.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Television News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story