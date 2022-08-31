Hira Mani crosses 7 million followers on Instagram, ‘I love you all’

Hira Mani, a stunning Pakistani superstar and the ultimate superwoman in the world of glitz and glamour, is someone we frequently look up to when it comes to glamming up.

Hira Mani’s Instagram followers have surpassed seven million due to the lively response. The actress announced the good news while posting a video of her performance at a concert in London.

“Bohat bohat shukriya 7 million followers hougaye ajj mujeu Pata hai 7 billion log jo instagram nahi use kertey woh bhe mujhse piyar kertey hain I love you all app hain tou main hun … mere taraf se app sub ko bohat piyar [Thank you so much as I achieved 7 million followers today. I know the 7 billion people not using Instagram also loeve me. I love you all as what I am is because of your]”.

The 32-year-old achieved unheard-of recognition because to her flawless performance in popular dramas like Do Bol, Sun Yara, and Meray Paas Tum Ho.

She maintains her connections with her followers on social media by posting pictures and videos of her regular activities. Hina frequently entertains her Instagram followers with images that range from glitzy photo shoots to amusing videos.