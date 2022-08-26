Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hira Mani excludes glam in her recent pictures

Hira Mani excludes glam in her recent pictures

Articles
Advertisement
Hira Mani excludes glam in her recent pictures

Hira Mani excludes glam in her recent pictures

Advertisement
  • Hira Mani is the epitome of a superwoman in the world of glitz and glamour.
  • The 32-year-old gained unparalleled celebrity thanks to successful dramas like Do Bol.
  • Her outgoing personality and charisma give her social media posts a movie-star touch.
Advertisement

The Do Bol actor can be seen showing off some sick dance skills in a vintage video of Lollywood queen Hira and her makeup artist Sajid Wahab that is once again taking the internet by storm.

The Meray Paas Tum Hou actor, who balances her personal and professional lives with the utmost ease, is the epitome of a superwoman in the world of glitz and glamour.

The 32-year-old gained unparalleled celebrity thanks to successful dramas like Do Bol, Sun Yara, and Meray Paas Tum Ho, but it’s her outgoing personality and charisma that give her social media posts a movie-star touch.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Hira Mani (@hiramaniofficial)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Arfa Malik Official (@arfamalikofficial)

Advertisement

Hira is accompanied by her excellent makeup artist in the lovely groove-filled video as she dances elegantly to a nice melody.

On the work front, Hira Mani collaborated with Pakistani heartthrob Junaid Khan on the adored song Yadaan.

Also Read

Hira Mani’s meal is about healthy indulgences
Hira Mani’s meal is about healthy indulgences

Hira Mani, one of the most popular television actors, gave us a...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Bevin Prince speaks up after William Friend's death
Bevin Prince speaks up after William Friend's death
Robert Pattinson walks the red carpet with his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse
Robert Pattinson walks the red carpet with his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse
Nick Carter recalls emotional onstage moment after Aaron Carter's death
Nick Carter recalls emotional onstage moment after Aaron Carter's death
Keke Palmer reveals she's expecting first baby on SNL
Keke Palmer reveals she's expecting first baby on SNL
Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on his early success
Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on his early success
Tabu opens up about her career success in 2022, calls it ‘eventful,
Tabu opens up about her career success in 2022, calls it ‘eventful,
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story