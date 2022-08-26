Hira Mani excludes glam in her recent pictures

Hira Mani’s meal is about healthy indulgences
Hira Mani, one of the most popular television actors, gave us a...
The Do Bol actor can be seen showing off some sick dance skills in a vintage video of Lollywood queen Hira and her makeup artist Sajid Wahab that is once again taking the internet by storm.
The Meray Paas Tum Hou actor, who balances her personal and professional lives with the utmost ease, is the epitome of a superwoman in the world of glitz and glamour.
The 32-year-old gained unparalleled celebrity thanks to successful dramas like Do Bol, Sun Yara, and Meray Paas Tum Ho, but it’s her outgoing personality and charisma that give her social media posts a movie-star touch.
Hira is accompanied by her excellent makeup artist in the lovely groove-filled video as she dances elegantly to a nice melody.
On the work front, Hira Mani collaborated with Pakistani heartthrob Junaid Khan on the adored song Yadaan.
