Hira Mani funny video goes ‘viral’

Hira Mani, a Lollywood diva, is a real actress with outstanding acting skills and stunning good looks.

With the help of successful shows like Do Bol, Sun Yara, and Meray Paas Tum Ho, the 32-year-old achieved unprecedented recognition.

Hina frequently entertains her Instagram followers with images that range from fancy photo shoots to amusing videos. In a humorous new video, the actress can be seen lip-syncing to a few lines about heartbreak.

A voice asks, “Aapka kabhi dil toota hai” (Have you had your heart broken?) at the start of the video. Hira responds, “Ladke ke mamle me? ” Mai mooh na tor du agar dil tor de toh . Because of a boy? If he breaks my heart, I’ll break his face.

On the professional front, Hira Mani collaborated with Pakistani heartthrob Junaid Khan on the loved song Yadaan.

