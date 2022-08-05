Hira Mani glows like the warmest sun in western attire

Hira Mani raises vintage dressing with the latest photoshoot.

Her dress is a perfect pick for the balmy autumn season.

Her dress is from the latest trends.

Advertisement

Hira Mani raises the bar for chic vintage dressing with the latest photoshoot. The TV actor posted a slew of pictures wearing an orange shirt paired with beige pants, which came with oversized sleeves. Her dress is from the latest trends.

Cords and hira are a match made in heaven. The star’s recent photoshoot in the ensemble is enough to back our claim. Hira took to Instagram recently to share pictures of herself dressed in gorgeous western attire and serving vintage aesthetics mixed with modern elegance. She captioned, “😎Orange 🍊 makes me happy 😊.” It’s perfect for fulfilling your cottage-style dreams or for attending fancy brunches with your best friends.

Hira took her mirror selfies on Thursday as the dress is a perfect pick for the balmy autumn season. Scroll ahead to see Hira’s photos. Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Hira Mani (@hiramaniofficial) Advertisement Hira’s dress comes in a bright orange shade. It features straight sleeves with raised beautiful straight hairs, a high-neck detail, patterned beige hand bag carried on the cross shoulder. Furthermore, She has proved her acting abilities in the drama industry and has a very cheerful attitude. Also Read Hira Mani shares adorable family pictures from Dubai Hira Mani is a Pakistani actress and model. She took to her... Advertisement