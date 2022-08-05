Hira Mani glows like the warmest sun in western attire

Hira Mani shares adorable family pictures from Dubai
Hira Mani is a Pakistani actress and model. She took to her...
Hira Mani raises the bar for chic vintage dressing with the latest photoshoot. The TV actor posted a slew of pictures wearing an orange shirt paired with beige pants, which came with oversized sleeves. Her dress is from the latest trends.
Hira took her mirror selfies on Thursday as the dress is a perfect pick for the balmy autumn season. Scroll ahead to see Hira’s photos.
Hira’s dress comes in a bright orange shade. It features straight sleeves with raised beautiful straight hairs, a high-neck detail, patterned beige hand bag carried on the cross shoulder.
Furthermore, She has proved her acting abilities in the drama industry and has a very cheerful attitude.
