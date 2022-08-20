Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hira Mani opens up about her interview experience with BBC

Hira Mani opens up about her interview experience with BBC

Articles
Advertisement
Hira Mani opens up about her interview experience with BBC

Hira Mani excludes glam in her recent pictures

Advertisement

Hira Mani, a Lollywood diva, rose to fame quickly because of her excellent acting abilities and upbeat demeanor.

Star of the dramas Meray Paas Tum Ho, Kashf, and Ghalati, 33 years old. The crowd enjoys her open interviews more than her acting efforts.

The Meray Paas Tum Hou actress happily announced that she has conducted an interview for the BBC in Urdu this time around. She also thanked Mani, her husband, for his support.

Also Read

Hira Mani praises husband for being her biggest support
Hira Mani praises husband for being her biggest support

Hira is currently spending her free time in the UK Hira's successful...

“Its very rare that someone does interview in urdu at the bbc asian network!! But i was one of the fortunate ones to be able to do this.???????????????? Lots of love !! Ye confidence @manipakistani tumhara diya hua hai thanks ???? forever ????”, captioned the Do Bol star.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Hira Mani (@hiramaniofficial)

Earlier, on August 14, Hira Mani performed in Wembley Arena in London as part of Jashan-e-Azaadi. Hira’s performance was not well received by the audience.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story