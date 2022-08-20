Hira Mani opens up about her interview experience with BBC

Hira Mani, a Lollywood diva, rose to fame quickly because of her excellent acting abilities and upbeat demeanor.

Star of the dramas Meray Paas Tum Ho, Kashf, and Ghalati, 33 years old. The crowd enjoys her open interviews more than her acting efforts.

The Meray Paas Tum Hou actress happily announced that she has conducted an interview for the BBC in Urdu this time around. She also thanked Mani, her husband, for his support.

“Its very rare that someone does interview in urdu at the bbc asian network!! But i was one of the fortunate ones to be able to do this.???????????????? Lots of love !! Ye confidence @manipakistani tumhara diya hua hai thanks ???? forever ????”, captioned the Do Bol star.

Earlier, on August 14, Hira Mani performed in Wembley Arena in London as part of Jashan-e-Azaadi. Hira’s performance was not well received by the audience.