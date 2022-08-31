Advertisement
Hira Mani posts PDA-filled video with her husband

  • Hira Mani has a sizable online fan base.
  • She and her husband Mani enjoy entertaining their followers through their videos.
  • Hira recently travelled to the UK for the performances.
Hina frequently entertains her Instagram followers with images that range from fancy photo shoots to amusing videos. In a humorous new video, the actress can be seen lip-syncing to a few lines about heartbreak.

Hira Mani and her husband are a gorgeous and brilliant celebrity couple from Pakistan, and Hira Mani has a sizable online fan base. Hira and Mani enjoy entertaining their fans through their videos, in addition to Hira’s advancement as a singer and Mani’s talent as an actor and host in dramas. The Do Bol actress enjoys sending videos to her followers.

The love birds recently travelled to the UK for the performances. In a recent video, the lovely couple received criticism. Once more, the actress has seized on a trending topic, this time the Big Boss 14 contestant Shahnaz Gill’s viral audio. She recorded a private moment with her husband Mani and added the trending music in the backdrop. View the PDA-filled video.

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Hira Mani (@hiramaniofficial)

