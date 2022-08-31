Hira Mani posts PDA-filled video with her husband

Hira Mani has a sizable online fan base.

She and her husband Mani enjoy entertaining their followers through their videos.

Hira recently travelled to the UK for the performances.

Hina frequently entertains her Instagram followers with images that range from fancy photo shoots to amusing videos. In a humorous new video, the actress can be seen lip-syncing to a few lines about heartbreak.

The love birds recently travelled to the UK for the performances. In a recent video, the lovely couple received criticism. Once more, the actress has seized on a trending topic, this time the Big Boss 14 contestant Shahnaz Gill’s viral audio. She recorded a private moment with her husband Mani and added the trending music in the backdrop. View the PDA-filled video.

Have a look:

