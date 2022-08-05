Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hira Mani radiates glamour in her latest pictures

Hira Mani radiates glamour in her latest pictures

Articles
Advertisement
Hira Mani radiates glamour in her latest pictures

Hira Mani radiates glamour in her latest pictures

Advertisement

Hira Mani, a stunning superstar from Pakistan who is the height of glitz and glamour, is someone we frequently look up to when it comes to glamming up.

Hit dramas like Do Bol, Sun Yara, and Meray Paas Tum Ho pushed the 32-year-old to previously unheard-of popularity.

She continues to maintain her connections with her admirers on the social media platforms where she previously shared her images and information about her upcoming ventures.

“Orange makes me happy,” she captioned the post.

Also Read

Hira Mani drops romantic photos with Salman Sheikh goes viral
Hira Mani drops romantic photos with Salman Sheikh goes viral

Hira Mani, an actor and model, posted romantic photos with his husband...

Advertisement

She gave her devoted fans a bevy of gorgeous pictures this time as she looked adorable in a vibrant orange blouse and a skin-colored pair of pants.

“Orange makes me happy,” she captioned the post.

The gorgeous woman has chosen to wear minimal makeup and black glasses to astound her fans.

On the artistic front, Hira Mani collaborated with Pakistani heartthrob Junaid Khan on the adored song Yadaan.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Travis Barker gushes about Kourtney Kardashian in new post
Travis Barker gushes about Kourtney Kardashian in new post
'Pyar Ke Sadqay' famed Srha Asghar shares new pictures of son
'Pyar Ke Sadqay' famed Srha Asghar shares new pictures of son
Abhishek Pathak and Shivaleeka Oberoi share lovely vibrant mehendi pictures
Abhishek Pathak and Shivaleeka Oberoi share lovely vibrant mehendi pictures
Prince Harry assured he is ‘only a plane crash away’ from becoming King
Prince Harry assured he is ‘only a plane crash away’ from becoming King
Kiara Advani’s brother shared pictures from her mehendi ceremony
Kiara Advani’s brother shared pictures from her mehendi ceremony
Rajkummar Rao's heartwarming letter to his wife
Rajkummar Rao's heartwarming letter to his wife
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story