Hira Mani radiates glamour in her latest pictures

Hira Mani, a stunning superstar from Pakistan who is the height of glitz and glamour, is someone we frequently look up to when it comes to glamming up.

Hit dramas like Do Bol, Sun Yara, and Meray Paas Tum Ho pushed the 32-year-old to previously unheard-of popularity.

She continues to maintain her connections with her admirers on the social media platforms where she previously shared her images and information about her upcoming ventures.

“Orange makes me happy,” she captioned the post.

She gave her devoted fans a bevy of gorgeous pictures this time as she looked adorable in a vibrant orange blouse and a skin-colored pair of pants.

The gorgeous woman has chosen to wear minimal makeup and black glasses to astound her fans.

On the artistic front, Hira Mani collaborated with Pakistani heartthrob Junaid Khan on the adored song Yadaan.