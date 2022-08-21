Advertisement
Hira Mani’s BBC interview in Urdu made her proud

Hira Mani’s BBC interview in Urdu made her proud

Articles
Hira Mani’s BBC interview in Urdu made her proud

Hira Mani’s BBC interview in Urdu made her proud.

Hira Mani is a talented Pakistani actress, model, hostess, and singer. She can’t be stopped. Hira is an actress who tends to stay out of the spotlight for a number of reasons.

A video of Hira Mani explaining on BBC radio why she spoke Urdu has been going around social media recently. “I’d love to speak English, but I’m Asian and most of my fans are Asian. So, most of my fans and followers can speak Urdu and Hindi, and I prefer to give interviews in Urdu so that I can reach more people. What she said.

 

Earlier, fans were eager to react after the video clip became viral on social media. The actress was made fun of on the keyboard for having a false British accent. Here are some humorous comments from the general population.

