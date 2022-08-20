Hira Mani’s English accent gets hilarious reaction from netizens

Hira Mani, a gifted actress, model, hostess, and singer from Pakistan is unstoppable. Hira is one of the actresses that frequently avoid the spotlight for a variety of reasons.

Recently, a video of Hira Mani explaining why she spoke Urdu on BBC radio has been making the rounds on social media.

“I really want to speak in English but I have a Asian fan following as I’m an Asian. So my fans and followers usually understand Urdu and Hindi language and for a better reach I prefer to give interviews in Urdu”. she stated.

Check out the video here!

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Niche Lifestyle (@nichelifestyle)

Star of the dramas Meray Paas Tum Ho, Kashf, and Ghalati, 33 years old. The crowd enjoys her open interviews more than her acting efforts.

The Meray Paas Tum Hou actress happily announced that she has conducted an interview for the BBC in Urdu this time around. She also thanked Mani, her husband, for his support.

Advertisement

The internet users were eager to react after the video clip became viral on social media. The actress was made fun of on the keyboard for having a false British accent.

Advertisement