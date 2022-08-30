Hira Mani’s hilarious version of heartbreak leaves fans in fits

Hira Mani, a true actress with flawless acting abilities and stunning beauty, is a queen of Lollywood.

With the help of successful shows like Do Bol, Sun Yara, and Meray Paas Tum Ho, the 32-year-old achieved unprecedented recognition.

Hina frequently entertains her Instagram followers with images that range from glitzy photo shoots to amusing videos. In a humorous new video, the actress can be seen lip-syncing to a few lines about heartbreak.

The clip begins with a voice asking, “Aapka kabhi dil toota hai. (Have you had your heart broken?)” To this, Hira replies, “Ladke ke mamle me? Mai mooh na tor du agar dil tor de toh. (Due to a boy? I will break his face if he breaks my heart).”

On the professional front, Hira Mani collaborated with Pakistani heartthrob Junaid Khan on the adored song Yadaan.