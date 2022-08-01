Hoda Kotb shares a lovely photo of her spending time with her daughters

Hoda Kotb’s sharing of a precious family photo caused an internet frenzy.

Kotb, 57, recently appeared at a family gathering with her kids Haley Joy, 5, and Hope Catherine, as well as her mother Sameha and sister Hala. On Monday, Kotb posted a picture from their vacation that had people swooning.

“Gangs are all here! Xo, “The party looks to split French fries and a sizable cup of maraschino cherries in a waterside restaurant, as Kotb captioned her Instagram photo of the lunch.

“Fabulous Fabulous Fabulous ,” one commenter wrote in response to the Instagram post. “I see where u get your wonderful smile from!”

The presenter of the Today show, 57, told a heartwarming tale about giving back last month that focused on her daughter Haley.

On the July 12 edition of Today with Hoda & Jenna, Kotb said that Haley has a chore chart and is rewarded with quarters for completing certain tasks, such as making her bed.