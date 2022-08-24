Holly Madison feels ‘glad’ she didn’t have kids with Hugh Hefner

Holly Madison says she’s “so glad” she didn’t have kids with Hugh Hefner.

The 42-year-old TV star dated the Playboy magazine’s founder from 2001 to 2008, but she is now grateful that their IVF attempt failed.

Holly – who has Rainbow, nine, and Forest, six, with her ex-husband, Pasquale Rotella – explained: “Looking back I’m so glad it didn’t work ’cause I went on to have the kids of my dreams.”

Holly and Hugh co-starred in the reality TV series “The Girls Next Door” before Hugh passed away in 2017 at the age of 91.

The blonde beauty, though, decided against sharing her IVF journey on television.

Holly feels she was portrayed in a very unflattering way.

She said: “I just feel like I was edited to look like I have absolutely no personality or interests … I was in school for real estate investment at the time, but they don’t mention that at all. You can see the books on the side of my bed, you can see me in bed studying, but they never mention it.

“I just feel like, ‘Eh, that’s kind of done dirty with that.'”