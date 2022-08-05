Hollywood star Kevin Spacey will pay $31m to production company

Advertisement
Hollywood star Kevin Spacey will pay $31 million to production company

  • Hollywood star Kevin Spacey will pay $31m to the production company.
  • On Thursday court dismissed actor Kevin Spacey’s appeal against arbitration.
  • The decision comes weeks after he was accused of assaulting three men in a British court.
Hollywood star Kevin Spacey will have to pay $31 million to the production company. On Thursday court dismissed actor Kevin Spacey’s appeal against arbitration and ordered him to pay $31 million to the production company that sacked him from “House of Cards” after claims of s****l harassment surfaced.

The decision comes weeks after he was accused of s******y assaulting three men in a British court, and it is the latest setback for a man who was once hailed as one of the best actors of his time.

The popular Netflix political intrigue story’s production company, MRC, claimed compensation after removing the performer from the lead role and having to rewrite the sixth season of the program as a result.

In 2020, an arbitrator ruled that the “American Beauty” actor must pay the business back for the losses and expenses brought on by the modification.

The attorneys for Spacey had contended that the arbitrator had overstepped his authority by taking particular evidence into account while determining damages.

Judge Mel Red Recana of the Los Angeles Superior Court, however, upheld the verdict of $29.5 million in damages and the remaining sum in costs and fees.

The judge stated that even if the situation was not so clear-cut, the arbitrator’s decision would remain because the arbitrator had determined that Spacey was in breach of his contract as a result of his alleged actions.

In his 14-page decision, Recana stated, “Here, (Spacey) fails to demonstrate that this is even a close case.

Spacey has denied bothering anyone s******y.

