William and Harry battle to preserve their once-close friendship.

Therefore, they may reconcile.

They are obviously estranged, but they are brothers, and this is a family.

Prince William and his younger brother Prince Harry, who are battling to preserve their once-close friendship, may reconcile, according to royal expert Robert Hardman.

They are obviously estranged, but they are brothers, and this is a family, he told AFP.

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were lauded for their “dignified position” when they returned to Britain for the Jubilee and met Queen Elizabeth, according to the author of this year’s “Queen of Our Times: The Life of Queen Elizabeth II.”

“To me, that looks like a trend towards semi-regular excursions back to the UK,” said Robert Hardman.

And every time it does, the situation just becomes less dangerous.

The much-anticipated memoir of Harry, he predicted, “is going to be quite combustible.”

“I anticipate it to be fairly tough on the palace establishment and very hard on the media.

Contrary to much of the speculation, he added, “I’d be extremely astonished if he begins making family relations much worse.”

