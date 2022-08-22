House of the Dragon launches its world premiere in Los Angeles

House of the Dragon launches its world premiere in Los Angeles. The cast and writers of “House of the Dragon” were keen to move on from the challenging final season of “Game of Thrones” as the prequel’s spectacular world premiere in Los Angeles.

With its distinctive fusion of fantasy, bloodshed, medieval politics, and dragons, the original “Thrones” became a worldwide hit that captivated audiences and won television prizes, but its conclusion was derided by both fans and critics.

Miguel Sapochnik, who directed numerous adored “Thrones” episodes and is back for the prequel, said, “It’s a great shame that they were so disappointed, but it has been four years, and this is a different story.

“They now have the opportunity to have a unique experience. I’m hoping they’ll, “On the red carpet during the premiere, he said.

The first episode, which premieres on August 21, is still behind a review and plot embargo, but it received a standing ovation when it was screened at the recently opened Academy Museum in Los Angeles.

The fantasy novel is set decades earlier in the same world as George R.R. Martin’s books. This shows the heyday of the forebears of well-known “Thrones” characters like Daenerys Targaryen.

“Ours is a much more intimate story,” said Sapochnik, “whereas the original ‘Game of Thrones’ was about numerous distinct families that are spread out over multiple countries.”

“In essence, it’s about the breakdown of one family. So in a way, being different wasn’t difficult.”

It was “extremely difficult” to conclude the first “Thrones,” but its prequel is “a whole new situation, it’s 170 years in the past,” according to Ryan Condal, who acts as the new series’ showrunner with Sapochnik.

He stated, “I believe there was a grieving process for the fans. They had grown up with these individuals over the course of ten years.

Condal stated that he thought the new series still had “a pretty solid underlying fan base.”

Paddy Considine is the gentle King Viserys in “House of the Dragon,” and Matt Smith is Prince Daemon, the ambitious sibling.

The show’s timeline spans at least ten years, and Milly Alcock and Emma D’Arcy respectively portray younger and older versions of Princess Rhaenyra, the king’s only child.

It was “frightening,” according to Olivia Cooke, who plays the important part of Rhaenyra’s best friend Alicent Hightower, to think about how the finale of the first series would affect its successor.

It’s challenging to satisfy everyone, she remarked.

“I haven’t really given that much thought. I’m really happy with this ”

