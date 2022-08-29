How did Prince William fall in love with Kate Middleton?

The Duke of Cambridge and Kate Middleton met at St Andrews University in 2001.

The future king and his future wife quickly caught each other’s attention.

Duke of Cambridge Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton got married on April 29, 2011 after their first meeting in 2001 while at the University of St Andrews.

When they were both first-year residents at St. Salvator’s Hall of Residence, the future king and his future wife quickly caught each other’s attention, according to royal biographer Kate Nicholls.

The three parents rapidly grew close, and William started to love Kate.

In an interview before their wedding, Prince William said, “We met at university – at St Andrew’s – and we were friends for over a year first. It just sort of blossomed from then on. We just spent more time with each other and had a good giggle. Had lots of fun and realised we shared the same interests and just, you know, had a really good time.”

The Queen’s grandson also revealed, “She’s got a really naughty sense of humour which kind of helps me because I’ve got a very dirty sense of humour.

‘So it was good fun, we had a really good laugh. And then things happened.’

