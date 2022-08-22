How did the tragic accident of Princess Diana occurred? Truth unveiled

Princess Diana died in a car accident on August 31, 1997.

Prince Harry said that he feared Diana’s death might “repeat” itself with Meghan Markle.

The death of Princess Diana over 25 years ago shocked the nation to its core.

The death of Princess Diana continues to have a profound impact on the Royal Family, with Prince Harry saying that he feared Diana’s death might “repeat” itself with Meghan Markle.

Others say that the unfortunate tragedy was all part of a larger scheme and blame the paparazzi for their role in her death.

Even decades after her death, there are still numerous unanswered mysteries regarding what actually transpired the night Diana died.

How did Princess Diana die?

Diana’s automobile smashed into the tunnel’s 13th pillar in Paris, France.

Dodi Fayed and Henri Paul died at the spot, while Diana and her bodyguard were transported to the hospital.

The only survivor was bodyguard Trevor Rees-Jones.

An investigation into Diana’s death ruled that Henri Paul and the paparazzi both contributed.

Diana and Dodi were unjustly killed by Henri, who was drunk throughout the tragedy.

Lord Justice Scott Baker said that t”the speed and manner of the driving of the Mercedes” as well as “the speed and manner of driving of the following vehicles”, which were paparazzi vehicles.

What were Princess’s injuries during her death?

A forensic pathologist said Diana’s injuries was “extremely minor” and “unusual.”

In his book Unnatural Causes, Dr. Richard Shepherd reported Diana had a rare, deadly rip in a pulmonary vein.

“Her specific injury is so rare that in my entire career I don’t believe I’ve seen another,” he wrote.

“Diana’s was a very small injury – but in the wrong place.”

Diana received a concussion, broken arm, and thigh cuts.

Seat belt would have saved her

A seatbelt would have saved Diana’s life, says Dr. Shepard.

The princess wore seatbelts, but not during the fatal crash.

Only Trevor Rees-Jones was wearing a seatbelt.

Dr. Shepard said Diana would have suffered minimal injuries if she had worn a seatbelt.

He wrote: “Had she been restrained, she would probably have appeared in public two days later with a black eye, perhaps a bit breathless from the fractured ribs and with a broken arm in a sling.”

Her last words

A firefighter who treated Diana at the accident scene said her last words were “My God, what’s happened?”

Xavier Gourmelon told The Sun that Diana was aware when he removed her from the Mercedes, but she had a heart arrest on the stretcher.

Gourmelon, who didn’t know he was treating Diana, recalled: “I held her hand and told her to be calm and keep still, I said I was there to help and reassured her. She said, ‘My God, what’s happened?’”

He assumed Diana would live following CPR and resuscitation.

Doctors couldn’t save Diana after she suffered internal chest damage.

Gourmelon was surprised by her death, saying, “To be honest I thought she would live. As far as I knew when she was in the ambulance she was alive and I expected her to live. But I found out later she had died in hospital. It was very upsetting.

“I know now that there were serious internal injuries, but the whole episode is still very much in my mind. And the memory of that night will stay with me forever.”

