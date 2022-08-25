How Indian entertainment world copied Pakistani content

Indian entertainment world copied Pakistani content.

Copycats always have a “reason” for stealing ideas that makes sense to them.

Imitators have argued with the original authors and refused to acknowledge that they stole their ideas.

Advertisement

How the Indian entertainment world copied Pakistani content. There are many copycats in the world that steal concepts outright without concern for ethical norms.

Even if it makes little sense to everyone else, these copycats always have a “reason” for stealing ideas that makes sense to them. The worst types of copycats are those who take the intellectual property of the original inventors without their consent and neglect to give them sufficient credit.

Additionally, there have been numerous instances in which these imitators have argued with the original authors and refused to acknowledge that they stole their ideas. Unfortunately, one of the world’s largest film businesses, Bollywood, has been doing this for years, and the original creators can only watch helplessly.

Some well-known Bollywood producers largely rely on getting inspiration but really copying brazenly, whether it is Hollywood or the stuff created here in Pakistan.

In the past, when communication between Pakistan and India, in particular, was poor, copycats could get away with making such obvious copies with ease. Due to the rise of social media, such imitations are now receiving more attention than ever before, and Bollywood is being criticized for both its lack of originality and its unethical behaviour.

Here are the 10 Pakistani unique concepts that India plagiarized without any consideration for their own reputation!

Advertisement

Dil Dil Pakistan

One of those enduring patriotic songs, Dil Dil Pakistan, is regarded as Pakistan’s second national anthem. Every Pakistani has an imprinted memory of the song, including the melody and words. This has to be the first time a national anthem has ever been plagiarized to this degree by another nation. The irony in this situation is that these two nations are considered bitter adversaries! This is how the original song sounded; it doesn’t need an introduction, but we are including the video here for your convenience:

Here is a copy that is quite handy; simply replace Pakistan to Hindustan and claim ownership of the song! This is the height of plagiarism, without a doubt.

Advertisement

The Indian version of the Vital Signs song, which was copied in 1991, was first released in 1987.

Kadi Te Has Bol Ve

Some of the songs Bollywood appropriated from Pakistan are so dated and unappreciated that few people even recognize where they came from. One such song, originally performed by Shaukat Ali in the 1980s, is Kadi Te Has Bol Ve. Bollywood plagiarized it, and the film Love Aaj Kal used it. While the Indian audience continued to praise their musicians for creating such a catchy melody, the Pakistanis made an effort to remind them of reality. The public was shocked by this, but it is clear that those who did it were aware that they were copying.

Advertisement

Check out the original song performed by the renowned Shaukat Ali:

Here is the quick and obvious copy!

Sayonee Advertisement

Another cult classic by the Pakistani band Junoon has recently been flagrantly plagiarized by Bollywood. It wasn’t until recently that Indian artists Arjit Singh and Jyoti Noorah performed this song, which was first made popular in Pakistan in 1997. Once more, the Indian entertainment sector marketed it as if it were a remake of their original song.

The original track is provided here:

Here is the copy:

Advertisement

Kinna Sohna Tenu Rabb Ne Banaya

Kinna Sohna Tenu Rabb Ne Banaya, a famous qawwali by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, has been heard all over the world. However, the Bollywood producers and composers still managed to destroy it by adding their own twist. Like they did the last time, they took the primary song and the lyrics, changed the language, added extra lyrics, and perhaps believed that they had earned the right to keep the song and the lyrics.

Play the original recording:

Advertisement

Here is Aamir Khan dancing on the copy!

Larka Badnaam Hua Haseena Tere Liye

Think again if you believed that the well-known Bollywood song Munni Badnaam Hui was an original! This well-known phrase and musical arrangement were also lifted from a Pakistani song sung by Umer Sharif for one of his movies! We vehemently disagree with the common argument that Munni Badnaam is an inspiration rather than a duplicate. Even if it is merely a “inspiration,” nobody seems to be giving the composer and lyricist their due credit or gratitude.

Advertisement

Original song:

Copied version:

Koi Nawwan Lara La Ke Advertisement

Some Bollywood artists go to great lengths to research compositions from eras that the majority of people in the current generation are unfamiliar with in order to select one to replicate. The majority of you have probably heard Bewafa Sanam’s Acha Sila Diya Tune Mere Pyar Ka; well, guess what? It’s another cover of a song performed by Noor Jehan in the 1970s, who was known as the melody queen.

Play the original recording:

This was the Bollywood version:

Advertisement

Hawwa Hawwa

One of those songs that most of us who grew up in the 1980s and 1990s can identify to on an entirely other level is Hawwa Hawwa by Hassan Jahangir. It was a catchy song that, more than any other he had ever performed, made Hassan Jahangir a household name. This song was plagiarized by Bollywood as well, and it appeared in the 2017 movie Mubarakan. Many Indians claimed that even the original song was not original, but the truth is that Hassan Jahangir’s song was fairly popular in India, thus it was copied as usual without paying any acknowledgment to the original author.

The well-known song by Hassan Jahangir is as follows:

Advertisement

Bollywood version:

Bheega Bheega Sa

Songs by Abrar ul Haq are well renowned for their appealing melodies and lyrics, which is why they have frequently been imitated in India. Particularly regrettable and absurd is the use of these melodies for patriotic music. When that occurs, you can tell there is a severe lack of talent and innovation. Well, when they duplicated the song’s composition, that is exactly what happened.

Advertisement

This is the original, catchy song:

Copy of the original song!

Nach Punjaban Advertisement

The Nach Punjaban issue has recently made headlines, and for all the right factors. Karan Johar first claimed that the song was all his, but eventually forced to acknowledge Abrar ul Haq thanks to the influence of social media. Abrar ul Haq’s original song was a great hit in Pakistan.

This song, which was also included in the Pakistani movie Kon Banega Krorpati, is as follows:

Later Bollywood version was rightly criticized.

Advertisement Boohey Barian

Another song by the well-known and brilliant Hadiqa Kiyani, Boohey Barian, has recently made headlines because an Indian composer and vocalist has once again plagiarized it. Hadiqa Kiyani addressed the singer as well, but she was given an excuse, demonstrating that these musicians do not only copy flagrantly but also refuse to acknowledge their plagiarism when questioned. The original, regarded as a classic, is provided here: Advertisement Here is the copy: These are just a few of the numerous obvious duplicates; the Indian entertainment industry has regularly plagiarized other songs and even themes. It is regrettable that a sector of the economy that takes pride in being the biggest in the world lacks originality and fundamental work principles. How difficult is it for a producer to get in touch with the authors of these songs and secure their consent? very few! They want to steal our ideas, but because they are so proud, they won’t ask for permission. How we wish the same pride would encourage them to create more original works and prevent them from copying so blatantly! Also Read Mehwish Hayat says ‘Pakistani content is too geared for the home market’ Mehwish Hayat is an amazing Pakistani television and film actress. She is...

Advertisement