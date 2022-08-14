How much money does it take to be like Kim Kardashian?

- Kim Kardashian has always denied taking cheek and lip fillers, but her figure has recently changed dramatically.
- The diva made headlines last week for her incredibly slender physique.
- US-based plastic surgeon Dr. Daniel Barrett thinks the mother-of-four has spent up to £140,000 in order to go under the knife.
Kim Kardashian has spent a fortune on plastic surgery.
The 41-year-old has always denied taking cheek and lip fillers, but her figure has recently changed dramatically. The diva made headlines last week for her incredibly slender physique.
Speaking to Allure in a recent interview, Kim admitted: : “It’s hard to explain because I am at peace, but I would still do anything to look and feel youthful.”
US-based plastic surgeon Dr. Daniel Barrett thinks the mother-of-four has spent up to £140,000 in order to go under the knife.
“She appears to have had liposuction with fat transfer. At one point, her results were overdone and very exaggerated,” he told The Sun.
“More recently, she appears to have slimmed down, especially in the buttock area,” the doctor added.
Dr Daniel also believes she underwent a nose job costing her upto £33,000.
Also Read
Read More News On
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.