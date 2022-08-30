Hrishitaa Bhatt will appear in thriller Cuttputli, with Akshay Kumar

Hrishitaa Bhatt will be seen playing the sister of Akshay in the thriller. After appearing in movies like as Haasil, Ab Tak Chhappan, and Jigyaasa, Hrishitaa also experimented with the OTT medium with the ZEE5 cop drama web series Lalbazaar. In Cuttputtli, the actress will play a crucial part, and it looks like her performance will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

The news was confirmed by a source close to Hrishitaa Bhatt. They said “Hrishita has collaborated in the past with Pooja Entertainment for films like Out of Control. It is one of the reasons why she was very excited to take up this project because it holds a special place in her heart. As for the film, it is about varied characters and their story and that’s what grabbed her attention.”

In response to being associated with Vashu Bhagnani, Hrishitaa expressed her excitement. She said “I am excited to work with Vashu Ji again. I worked with him before and know him as a very easy-going person. When he came up to me for this project, I was delighted as it is like working for family. Vashu Ji is very creative and professional when it comes to work, and I look forward to my continuous association with him.”

She continued, ““It feels great to be working with such a dedicated and disciplined actor who has entertained the audience over the years. His professionalism is commendable. He always brings in positivity on the set. We get so much to learn from him.”

“The entire team has worked hard to bring forth an interesting narrative for the audience. Hope the audience loves the story and enjoys my performance on screen,” she added.Cuttputtli was also shot during the period when the entire country was emerging from COVID-19, in addition to her. Along with other actors, it also features Sargun Mehta and Rakul Preet Singh. It will debut on September 2 and is a remake of the Tamil movie Ratasasan.