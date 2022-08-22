Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad spotted outside movie theatre

Their PDA on social media is simply unmissable.

He will next be seen in the Hindi remake of ‘Vikram Vedha’ co-starring Saif Ali Khan.

Hrithik Roshan was as of late clicked external a multiplex chain in the city.

He was joined by his beloved sweetheart Saba Azad.

The couple was purportedly there to watch the trailer of the entertainer’s impending film, ‘Vikram Vedha’. Both of them were wearing masks to hide their face.

Since Hrithik made his relationship with Saba official at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday celebration party, two or three has been having a throw down good time.

They never avoid strolling connected at the hip at public puts and their PDA via web-based entertainment is essentially unmissable.

The lovebirds as of late went on an excursion together. Their photos and recordings advanced onto web-based entertainment and they circulated around the social media quickly which was adored by their fans.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will next be found in the Hindi revamp of ‘Vikram Vedha’ co-featuring Saif Ali Khan.

Aside from this, he is likewise a piece of Siddharth Anand’s ‘Contender’ where he will be sharing the screen space with, as a matter of fact, Deepika Padukone interestingly.

