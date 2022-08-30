Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan REACT to the teaser for Vikram Vedha getting more than 30 million views

The teaser for Vikram Vedha has been seen by more than 30 million people. Vikram, played by Saif, is after Hrithik’s Vedha. The team and actors have responded to the positive reception to the teaser.

Hrithik Roshan has said that the teaser for Vikram Vedha is the most well-received teaser for a Hindi film, which is fantastic news for me personally as an artist.

Hrithik gushed about the trailer, stating, “The whole Vikram Vedha team was motivated by Pushkar and Gayatri’s dream. Positive feedback on the Vikram Vedha trailer warmed our hearts. The teaser for Vikram Vedha has received the most positive critical acclaim of any teaser for a Hindi film, which is fantastic for my ego. The film we make will be amazing.”

Saif Ali Khan has said that the best part of being an actor is discovering new, enthusiastic audiences.

A quote from Khan: “The trailer for Vikram Vedha has the highest views of any teaser for a Hindi movie. An enormous amount of passion went into making this film. The best feeling in the world as an actor is realising that the spectators are just as enthralled as we are.

As for Pushkar and Gayatri, they found the response to be inspiring.

Specifically, we created a piece called “Vikram Vedha.” “Hindi-speaking audiences would be attracted to Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan. Positive feedback has been received after the release of the teaser. The fact that the teaser for “Vikram Vedha” was the most popular of any Hindi film increased our optimism.

On September30, 2022, “Vikram Vedha” will have a global release.

