Hrithik Roshan watched Laal Singh Chaddha on Saturday.

He claimed that the movie was magnificent and beautiful.

Kareena Kapoor responded to his comment with emojis.Hrithik Roshan

On Saturday, the actor was observed leaving a movie theatre. He was seen wearing black casual clothing with a wool cap and mask over his face.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Hrithik shared the poster of Laal Singh Chaddha featuring Aamir and Kareena along with his reaction to the film. He wrote, “Just watched Laal Singh Chaddha. I felt the heart of this movie. Pluses and minuses aside, this movie is just magnificent. Don’t miss this gem guys! Go! Go now. Watch it. It’s beautiful. Just beautiful.” He also attached a heart emoji along with the post.

Kareena Kapoor reacted to Hrithik Roshan’s post on Instagram Stories.

Kareena responded to his comment regarding her movie with the emojis for clapping hands, angels, and hands clasped in prayer. In the movie, she plays Rupa, the love interest of Laal Singh Chaddha.

Kareena Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan have previously collaborated on four movies. In the 2001 movie Yaadein, they initially interacted. They later starred in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…, Mujhse Dosti Karoge together! Furthermore, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon.

Laal Singh Chaddha, which was launched on the Raksha Bandhan holiday on Thursday, has made over $27.7 billion in three days. Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks, has an official remake.

Hrithik’s filmography is very intriguing. In June, he completed Vikram Vedha. The movie is an official Hindi remake of a Tamil film of the same name and also features Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte.

Additionally, he will collaborate with War director Siddharth Anand on their upcoming film, Fighter. Hrithik plays Deepika Padukone for the first time in the movie. The film’s action-packed plot was alluded to in the title teaser.