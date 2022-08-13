Hrithik Roshan is spotted at theatre in a black jacket and pants

The actor was last seen in the blockbuster War, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor.

Meanwhile, the actor, on Saturday, was spotted in the city, and as usual, the paparazzi didn’t fail to capture his pictures.

Hrithik Roshan, as we all know, is a total movie buff.

Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan is one of the most good-looking and talented actors in the Bollywood industry and has proven his prowess on the big screen with his acting and dancing skills. Bollywood’s Greek God started his career with the 2000 film Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai alongside Ameesha Patel and over the course of his two-decade of career in the Hindi film industry, he has delivered a slew of hit films.

The actor was last seen in the blockbuster War, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. Meanwhile, the actor, on Saturday, was spotted in the city, and as usual, the paparazzi didn’t fail to capture his pictures.

Hrithik Roshan, as we all know, is a total movie buff. He has often taken to twitter to share love for movies that he likes, like he did for GoodLuck Jerry and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui recently. The prolific actor was spotted outside PVR Juhu today afternoon, with filmmaker and entrepreneur Goldie Behl. The War actor looked absolutely dashing in his black jacket and denim jeans. He also had on a monkey cap and a face mask.

It is not known which movie the actor came to watch but we are glad that he did. He was mobbed by paparazzi and fans as he headed out of the movie premises. The wait for his next movie has been long but it is assured that fans are in for a treat once they see him on the big screen.

Also Read Hrithik Roshan tied sisters Sunaina and Pashmina rakhis Hrithik Roshan shared a series of pictures with his family on Instagram....