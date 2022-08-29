Hrithik Roshan on his 12 week transformation for movie ‘Fighter’

When it comes to putting his diligence and drive into his work, Indian superstar Hrithik Roshan is one heck of an enthused actor.

When it comes to putting his diligence and drive into his work, Indian superstar Hrithik Roshan is one heck of an enthused actor. Hrithik is renowned for intellectually adjusting to whatever role he undertakes. However, the actor also makes sure to go through amazing bodily changes depending on the demands of the character.

The famous actor recently discussed his physical transformation for the action-packed role he would play in the upcoming movie “Fighter.”

The actor remarked, when speaking about the same, “I’m preparing for my role in ‘Fighter’, which is my next film. It’s about a 12-week transformation that I always follow. So on 9th of November, I should be looking leaner than what I look right now.”

Hrithik has started a 12-week transformation programme, and he has set November 9 as his deadline to get the look he wants for the movie “Fighter,” in which he will star alongside Deepika Padukone.

In the meantime, Hrithik is also in the news for the recently released teaser of his upcoming film, “Vikram Vedha,” which he is starring in with Saif Ali Khan and is receiving rave reviews from the public.