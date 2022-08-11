Advertisement
Hrithik Roshan recreates Raksha Bandhan 1996 pic

date 2022-08-11

  •  Hrithik Roshan posted some happy messages on his social media accounts.
  • Raksha Bandhan is celebrated by Hrithik Roshan.
  • He celebrates Raksha Bandhan.
Hrithik Roshan posted some happy messages on his social media accounts. The actor from the movie “War” went on Instagram and posted a bunch of pictures with his sister Sunaina Roshan and his cousins Pashmina and Eshaan Roshan. Also, Hrithik’s girlfriend, musician and actor Saba Azad, played the role of “director” for the photos. Look at the list below.

On Instagram, Hrithik posted pictures of himself and his siblings. He duplicated their 1996 picture as well. Eshaan Roshan, a relative, is shown with the young Hrithik. Next to Eshaan’s cousin is Sunaina Roshan. Sunaina’s lap is occupied by Pashmina, Hrithik’s cousin. In the picture from today, all four were seated uniformly. In the last 25 years, Hrithik has either aged nicely or not at all. He then fastens Sunaina and Pashmina with rakhis.

He captioned these Instagram photos “The festival runs both ways.” His partner, actress Saba Azad, was the director, and his niece Suranika Soni shot the images.

The caption said, “This year, sisters and brothers tied each other with Rakhi. The raksha can be used either way. Everyone, happy Rakhi! That time in 1996 (red heart emoji) We still look the same (laughing emoji) Pic by: @suranika @sabazad is the director.”

