Hrithik Roshan tied sisters Sunaina and Pashmina rakhis

Hrithik Roshan shared a series of pictures with his family on Instagram.

The actor can be seen tenderly attaching rakhis to his sisters’ wrists.

Hrithik Roshan treated his Insta family to some adorable pictures with his sister Sunaina and cousins Eshaan and Pashmina Roshan.

Advertisement

Additionally, he reproduced a 1996 old photograph of them when they were younger. The image was taken during that year’s Raksha Bandhan ceremony.

Also Read Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa share cute family Picture with baby Laksh Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa have given their son Gola his own...

But the Rakhis the War star tied for his sisters Sunaina and Pashmina caught our attention. The first photo is a throwback, and the second one features them posing identically to the first.

The actor can be seen tenderly attaching rakhis to his sisters’ wrists in the third and fourth pictures. He acknowledged his partner Saba Azad for directing it and his niece Suranika for taking the photos when he shared the images.

Sharing the post, Hrithik Roshan captioned it as: “Sisters and brothers tied Rakhi to each other this year. The raksha goes both ways. Happy Rakhi everyone! That moment in 1996 We still look the same. Pic by: Suranika, Directed by : Saba Azad”.

Soon after Hrithik Roshan shared the post, his industry friends and fans flooded the comment section. Actor Rohit Saraf commented, “25 years. How do you still look the same?!”. His cousin Pashmina and father, Rakesh Roshan, dropped heart emoticons. A fan wrote, “May this bond stay foreva!!!”

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Advertisement

Also Read Shweta Bachchan pens sweet message for brother Abhishek Bachchan Shweta uploaded an old photo of her and Abhishek Bachchan on Instagram....

Hrithik Roshan is currently preparing for the release of his upcoming film, Vikram Vedha, in which Saif Ali Khan also appears. The movie, which is being directed by Pushkar and Gayathri, is set to open in theatres on September 30. Additionally, he has Deepika Padukone and Siddharth Anand’s Fighter.