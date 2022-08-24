Humayoun Ashraf Aiman Zaman paired up for new drama serial

Famed TikTok star and actor Aiman Zaman, who is popularly known for her TikTok videos and spectacular acting in numerous Pakistani dramas, recently shared a picture on Instagram to announce that she is going to share the screen with Humayoun Ashraf in the upcoming drama serial.

The Rang Mahal actor has been enjoying the popularity of his drama series, and the versatile actor’s co-star Aiman will be making her acting debut.

The internet celebrity stated on Instagram that she will be starring with Humayoun and Saniya Shamshad Hussain.

“We r sharing screen for the first time… ???? Something big coming soon ….???? @humayounashraf @saniyashamshadhussain”, Aiman captioned her post.

Regarding his professional endeavors, Humayoun Ashraf has received recognition for his efforts in the drama series Mushkil, which also stars Saboor Aly, Kushal Khan, and Zainab Shabbir.

