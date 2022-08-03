Humayun Saeed desires to make a film like Netflix’s Marriage Story

Actor Humayun Saeed reveals his intention to produce a movie similar to Marriage Story on Netflix. With an unusual project, the London Nahi Jaunga actor hopes to “push the envelope” of Pakistani cinema.

One of the most popular actors in Pakistan’s entertainment sector is Humayun Saeed. Over the years, the actor has become well-known thanks to a number of successful movies, including the newly released London Nahi Jaunga.

With his successful box office ventures, the actor is currently driving the resurgence of Pakistani cinema. He recently agreed to an interview with a media outlet and expressed his desire to advance Pakistani cinema.

Also Read Humayun Saeed gave his opinion on the Ending of Mere Paas Tum Ho Humayun Saeed was present at Hasna Mana Hai and was asked if...

“I would love to back a project that pushes the envelope — something offbeat like [Netflix’s] Marriage Story — but right now my focus is feel-good commercial cinema because that’s the only way to get the industry back on its feet,” Humayun Saeed comments.

Advertisement

The 51-year-old runs his own production company and aspires to create original movies that differ from the rom-com, dramas, and action movies that Pakistani viewers are accustomed to seeing.