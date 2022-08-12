Billie Eilish doesn’t like being in recording studio
Billie Eilish doesn't like being in a recording studio. The 20-year-old pop...
Hyperound K-fest Abu Dhabi 2022 is all set to take place this fall. This September in the UAE, Hyperound K-fest is scheduled to take place.
The festival will take place on September 10 at Yas Island’s Etihad Arena, the biggest indoor entertainment complex in the Middle East, according to a report from Korea Herald on August 11.
Rising K-pop boy band P1harmony, South Korean rapper Sik-K, and producer Woogie, who will take over the DJ booth, are among the musicians scheduled to perform in the UAE.
The one-day festival, which Yas Island and the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism are co-hosting, aims to unite performers who advance K-music internationally.
According to a press statement from Hyperound Events’ managing director, Aidana.
Such a historic performance demonstrates the rising fame of East Asian artists and the K-Music subculture. The event is completely in line with our fundamental aim of bringing in the hottest trends to turn the emirate into a center of entertainment.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.