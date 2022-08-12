Hyperound K-fest Abu Dhabi 2022 is all set to take place this fall

The festival will take place on September 10 at Yas Island’s Etihad Arena.

Performance demonstrates the rising fame of East Asian artists and the K-Music subculture.

Hyperound K-fest Abu Dhabi 2022 is all set to take place this fall. This September in the UAE, Hyperound K-fest is scheduled to take place.

The festival will take place on September 10 at Yas Island’s Etihad Arena, the biggest indoor entertainment complex in the Middle East, according to a report from Korea Herald on August 11.

Rising K-pop boy band P1harmony, South Korean rapper Sik-K, and producer Woogie, who will take over the DJ booth, are among the musicians scheduled to perform in the UAE.

The one-day festival, which Yas Island and the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism are co-hosting, aims to unite performers who advance K-music internationally.

According to a press statement from Hyperound Events’ managing director, Aidana.

Such a historic performance demonstrates the rising fame of East Asian artists and the K-Music subculture. The event is completely in line with our fundamental aim of bringing in the hottest trends to turn the emirate into a center of entertainment.

